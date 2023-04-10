Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 8,931 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

