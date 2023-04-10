Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gartner by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $313.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

