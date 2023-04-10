Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $917.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

