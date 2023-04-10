Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,138 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

