Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,192 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

