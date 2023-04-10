Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 285 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

