Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $162.79 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.94.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

