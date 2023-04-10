Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globus Medical by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,075,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 110,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $57.22 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

