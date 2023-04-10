Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 565,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after buying an additional 182,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3,100.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

