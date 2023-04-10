Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $895,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,286.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 58,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

