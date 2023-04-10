Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after buying an additional 3,392,628 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,446,000 after acquiring an additional 719,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

