Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 4.4 %

FRC opened at $14.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

