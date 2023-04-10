Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -290.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

