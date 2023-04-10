Fifth Third Bancorp Has $593,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

IWY opened at $138.67 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $156.78. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.20.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

