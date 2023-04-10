Fifth Third Bancorp Has $597,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

