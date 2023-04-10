Fifth Third Bancorp Has $614,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $317.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $326.74. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,295.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.92.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

