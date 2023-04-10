Fifth Third Bancorp Has $631,000 Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after buying an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 1,856.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 69,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,641,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $143.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

