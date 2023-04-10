Fifth Third Bancorp Has $668,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.75. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

