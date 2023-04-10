Fifth Third Bancorp Has $732,000 Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 112,966.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 678,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 677,800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

