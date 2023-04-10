Fifth Third Bancorp Has $781,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HP were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

