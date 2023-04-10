Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

