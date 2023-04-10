Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after acquiring an additional 910,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Match Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 765,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

