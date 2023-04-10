Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.63 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

