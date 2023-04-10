Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,635 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

