Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $306,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $10,251,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.