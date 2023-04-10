Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 166.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $52.15 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

