Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BCE were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

