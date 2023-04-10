Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE EGP opened at $164.61 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Articles

