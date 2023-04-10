Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

