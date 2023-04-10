Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 16,338 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

