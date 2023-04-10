Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,490 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $65.52 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

