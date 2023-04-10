Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,644 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $18,291,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,005,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

IWX opened at $65.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

