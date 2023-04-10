Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

BALL opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

