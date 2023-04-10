Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.