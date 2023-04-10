Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,039,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 332,739 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

