Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

