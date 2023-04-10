Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CRH were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 138.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,774,000 after acquiring an additional 803,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRH by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after purchasing an additional 590,914 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $12,212,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 217,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CRH opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.