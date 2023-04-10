Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.8 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

