Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,598 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vale were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Vale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VALE opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

