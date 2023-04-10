Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,342 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,342 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.11 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

