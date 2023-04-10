Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,206 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UDR Stock Performance
UDR stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01.
UDR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
