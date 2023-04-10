Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,380 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sony Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after buying an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

