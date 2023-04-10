Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,857 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in ORIX by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ORIX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIX Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

