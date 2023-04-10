Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,998 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
