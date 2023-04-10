Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,130 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.61 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.