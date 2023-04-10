Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 226 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

ONEOK stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.