Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 312 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $222,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.91 and a 12 month high of $238.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.66 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

