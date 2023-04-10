Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,349 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AZN opened at $72.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

