Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,425 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $86,278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 47.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 733,505 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.