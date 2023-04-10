Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,844 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

AIRC opened at $35.60 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

